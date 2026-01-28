Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Chelsea came from behind to beat Napoli and reach Champions League last-16

Joao Pedro scored twice against Napoli
Joao Pedro scored twice against Napoli (Agostino Gemito/PA)
  • Chelsea secured their place in the Champions League last 16 with a 3-2 victory over Napoli at the Diego Maradona Stadium.
  • Enzo Fernandez initially put Chelsea ahead with a penalty, but Napoli responded with goals from Antonio Vergara and Rasmus Hojlund to take a 2-1 lead.
  • Joao Pedro then led a Chelsea fightback, scoring two second-half goals to level the score and ultimately secure the win.
  • Pedro's winning goal came in the 82nd minute, ensuring Chelsea's direct qualification for the knockout stage.
  • The win meant Chelsea avoided having to play in February's play-off round.
