Chelsea drop points after disappointing draw against Qarabag
- Chelsea were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Qarabag in Baku, significantly impacting their hopes for direct passage to the Champions League last-16.
- Estevao gave Chelsea an early lead, but Qarabag equalised through Leandro Andrade before Marko Jankovic scored a penalty to put the Azerbaijani side ahead.
- Substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored early in the second half to level the match for Chelsea, securing a draw.
- Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia was forced off with a muscle injury just four minutes into the game, adding to his disrupted Chelsea career.
- Despite late opportunities, including a close-range chance for Garnacho, Chelsea failed to find a winning goal against the ambitious Qarabag side.