Chelsea rue missed chances in Champions League opener

Hayes knew Hampton would be a star before Chelsea move
  • Chelsea Women drew 1-1 with Twente in their opening Women's Champions League match in Enschede.
  • Head coach Sonia Bompastor described the result as “not a good result at all”, despite her team's dominant display.
  • Twente took the lead through Danique van Ginkel, before Sandy Baltimore scored a penalty to equalise for Chelsea.
  • Bompastor criticised her team's lack of desire in possession and their failure to convert numerous scoring opportunities.
  • She urged her players to stay united and learn from the match, emphasising the need for solutions.
