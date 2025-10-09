Chelsea rue missed chances in Champions League opener
- Chelsea Women drew 1-1 with Twente in their opening Women's Champions League match in Enschede.
- Head coach Sonia Bompastor described the result as “not a good result at all”, despite her team's dominant display.
- Twente took the lead through Danique van Ginkel, before Sandy Baltimore scored a penalty to equalise for Chelsea.
- Bompastor criticised her team's lack of desire in possession and their failure to convert numerous scoring opportunities.
- She urged her players to stay united and learn from the match, emphasising the need for solutions.