Chess grandmaster faces probe after public attacks on Daniel Naroditsky
- Fide is investigating Russian grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik's public attacks on US grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, following Naroditsky's sudden death at 29.
- Kramnik had waged a year-long campaign accusing Naroditsky of online cheating, which Naroditsky denied, appearing visibly distressed in his final broadcast.
- Prominent chess figures, including Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura, have condemned Kramnik's conduct towards Naroditsky.
- Indian grandmaster Nihal Sarin and streamer Nemo Zhou also called for Fide to intervene, citing the immense stress Naroditsky faced from the accusations.
- Fide expressed condolences to Naroditsky's family and have plans to honour him with a special award for his contributions to chess.