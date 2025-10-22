Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chess grandmaster faces probe after public attacks on Daniel Naroditsky

Daniel Naroditsky died this week aged 29
Daniel Naroditsky died this week aged 29 (Kelly Centrelli/Charlotte Chess Center via AP)
  • Fide is investigating Russian grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik's public attacks on US grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, following Naroditsky's sudden death at 29.
  • Kramnik had waged a year-long campaign accusing Naroditsky of online cheating, which Naroditsky denied, appearing visibly distressed in his final broadcast.
  • Prominent chess figures, including Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura, have condemned Kramnik's conduct towards Naroditsky.
  • Indian grandmaster Nihal Sarin and streamer Nemo Zhou also called for Fide to intervene, citing the immense stress Naroditsky faced from the accusations.
  • Fide expressed condolences to Naroditsky's family and have plans to honour him with a special award for his contributions to chess.
