FIDE files complaint over former world chess champion’s cheating claims
- The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has filed a complaint against former World Chess Champion Vladimir Kramnik.
- The complaint alleges harassment and "insulting an individual's dignity" following Kramnik's unproven accusations of cheating against fellow players.
- Among those accused of cheating was American grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, who died last month at 29, and who had stated Kramnik's allegations took a significant toll on him.
- FIDE's complaint, submitted to its Ethics & Disciplinary Commission, details a "pattern of conduct over roughly two years" and includes testimony from other accused players and individuals close to Naroditsky.
- Kramnik did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but he previously called the federation's investigation “insulting and unfair”.