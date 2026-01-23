Undefeated football coach gets his own Chipotle bowl
- Chipotle has added "Coach Cignetti's 'I Win' Bowl" to its menu nationwide, inspired by Indiana Hoosiers head football coach Curt Cignetti's daily order.
- The bowl, consisting of brown rice, black beans, chicken and a side of guacamole, honors Cignetti's undefeated season, which culminated in a 27-21 championship victory against Miami.
- The name references Cignetti's iconic quote, "I win. Google me," from his introductory press conference, which now triggers a "Yup, he won" message on Google searches.
- Indiana fans can receive a free entrée with the purchase of another on Thursday after 4 p.m. at Chipotle locations in the state by wearing team gear.
- Cignetti's assistant director of football operations, Jake McDonald, has accumulated significant Chipotle Rewards points by ordering the coach's daily meal for the past two years.