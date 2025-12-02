Chris Eubank Jr opens up on ‘health issues’ before Conor Benn rematch
- Chris Eubank Jr has revealed he was dealing with "a lot of health issues" leading up to his November loss to Conor Benn.
- Following his defeat, where he was outpointed and suffered two knockdowns, Eubank Jr had cryptically stated he had been "through hell and back".
- He shared an update on Instagram, posting a video from a hospital and stating he will not box again until he is "back to 100 per cent".
- The 36-year-old had previously beaten Benn seven months prior at the same venue, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
- Conor Benn, who dismissed the idea of a trilogy bout, has since been named the WBC's No 1 contender for the welterweight title.