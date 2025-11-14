Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Chris Eubank Jr lighter than Conor Benn for middleweight rematch

Chris Eubank Jr has successfully made weight for his rematch with Conor Benn
Chris Eubank Jr has successfully made weight for his rematch with Conor Benn (Getty Images)
  • Chris Eubank Jr tipped the scales at 159.1lbs as he made the middleweight limit of 160lbs for his rematch with Conor Benn on Saturday night.
  • Benn was slightly heavier than his rival as he weighed in at 159.3lbs ahead of his shot at revenge after losing to Eubank Jr on points in April.
  • Eubank Jr missed the weight by 0.05lbs ahead of their first fight and was forced to pay a fine of £375,000 ($500,000) to Benn.
  • He made the weight this time to avoid a repeat fine heading into Saturday’s fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
  • The ceremonial weigh-in for the rematch will take place on Friday evening.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in