Chris Eubank Jr admits rebuilding relationship with his father has ‘not been easy’ ahead of Conor Benn rematch
- Chris Eubank Jr has revealed he and his father, Chris Eubank Sr, are actively working to improve their relationship after years of estrangement.
- Eubank Sr made a surprise appearance in April to support his son's victory over Conor Benn, despite having previously criticised the highly anticipated grudge match.
- The younger Eubank secured a points victory against Benn, and a rematch is scheduled for this weekend, with Eubank Sr again expected to be present.
- Eubank Jr described the reconciliation as an ongoing process, stating it has “not been easy” and is not an “overnight thing” but expressing confidence they will eventually strengthen their bond.
- He stressed the importance of separating their personal father-son dynamic from professional boxing matters, confirming his father is no longer involved in his training.