Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Cycling champion breaks leg in worst-ever crash

Related: King Charles shares emotional video featuring Sir Chris Hoy to mark World Cancer Day
  • Sir Chris Hoy is recovering from a severe mountain bike crash that resulted in a broken leg, which he described as the worst in his 43 years of riding.
  • The six-time Olympic cycling champion is currently on crutches but expects to be more mobile by the World Darts Championship final on 3 January.
  • Hoy continues to undergo chemotherapy three years after being diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones.
  • He revealed in November 2024 that doctors had given him a prognosis of between two and four years to live.
  • Despite his ongoing health battle and recent injury, Hoy expressed his determination to live life to the fullest and pursue his passions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in