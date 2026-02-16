Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Under-fire referee Chris Kavanagh dropped from upcoming Premier League games

Lucas Digne of Aston Villa is shown a yellow card by referee Chris Kavanagh during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United
Lucas Digne of Aston Villa is shown a yellow card by referee Chris Kavanagh during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United (Getty)
  • Referee Chris Kavanagh has been omitted from this weekend's Premier League appointments following controversial decisions during last Saturday's FA Cup match between Aston Villa and Newcastle.
  • Kavanagh and his assistants faced significant criticism for errors, including failing to identify Tammy Abraham as offside for Villa's opening goal and not punishing a shin-high challenge by Lucas Digne.
  • Another contentious decision involved awarding a free-kick for a handball by Digne, despite the incident clearly occurring inside the penalty area, with no VAR available for that round of the FA Cup.
  • While assistant Gary Beswick has been named for another match, Kavanagh and Nick Greenhalgh do not feature in any appointments, with selections based on post-match performance assessments.
  • Wayne Rooney suggested the errors indicated an over-reliance on VAR by officials, though former referee Graham Scott disagreed, stating officials do not hide behind the technology.
