Christian Horner eager for F1 comeback months after sacking

Christian Horner's emotional speech after Redbull F1 sacking
  • Christian Horner is reportedly contacting numerous Formula 1 team owners as he plans his return to the sport.
  • He is seeking a comeback after reaching a settlement with Red Bull, following his ousting from the team in July.
  • Aston Martin has explicitly ruled out any future operational or investment role for Horner, despite previous speculation linking him to the team.
  • Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu confirmed Horner approached their team, but stated that discussions did not progress beyond an initial exploratory talk.
  • Horner, who oversaw 14 world championships with Red Bull, was previously cleared of allegations of "inappropriate behaviour" which had overshadowed the end of his tenure.
