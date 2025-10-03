Christian Horner eager for F1 comeback months after sacking
- Christian Horner is reportedly contacting numerous Formula 1 team owners as he plans his return to the sport.
- He is seeking a comeback after reaching a settlement with Red Bull, following his ousting from the team in July.
- Aston Martin has explicitly ruled out any future operational or investment role for Horner, despite previous speculation linking him to the team.
- Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu confirmed Horner approached their team, but stated that discussions did not progress beyond an initial exploratory talk.
- Horner, who oversaw 14 world championships with Red Bull, was previously cleared of allegations of "inappropriate behaviour" which had overshadowed the end of his tenure.