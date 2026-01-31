Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Christian Horner breaks silence on Red Bull axeing and his F1 future

Christian Horner has spoken publicly about being sacked by Red Bull
Christian Horner has spoken publicly about being sacked by Red Bull (Getty)
  • Christian Horner has publicly stated his desire to return to Formula One, expressing that he has "unfinished business" following his departure from Red Bull.
  • Horner was dismissed as Red Bull team principal in September last year, after 20 years during which he secured eight drivers' and six constructors' titles.
  • His sacking followed allegations of "inappropriate behaviour" by a female colleague, which he consistently denied and was twice cleared of by an independent KC.
  • He outlined his conditions for a comeback, stating he would only return for a significant role with a winning team where he could be a partner, not just a "hired hand”.
  • Horner has been linked with various teams, including Alpine, Aston Martin, and Ferrari, and commented on his respect for rival Toto Wolff despite their competitive history.
