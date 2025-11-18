Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

College basketball star reveals he deliberately underperformed in games

Dae Dae Hunter was banned by the NCAA and has now admitted his role in a betting scheme
Dae Dae Hunter was banned by the NCAA and has now admitted his role in a betting scheme (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • College basketball player Dae Dae Hunter publicly admitted on Good Morning America to deliberately underperforming in games as part of a gambling scheme.
  • Hunter, a guard for the University of New Orleans, stated he intentionally missed shots and cited financial pressures from having a child as his motivation.
  • He confessed to misleading NCAA investigators initially, denying his involvement despite knowing about the scheme.
  • Hunter and two New Orleans teammates are among six players whose NCAA eligibility was revoked following an investigation into sports-betting operations.
  • The Committee on Infractions determined players manipulated their performances or provided information to facilitate betting during the 2024-25 regular season.
