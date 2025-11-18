College basketball star reveals he deliberately underperformed in games
- College basketball player Dae Dae Hunter publicly admitted on Good Morning America to deliberately underperforming in games as part of a gambling scheme.
- Hunter, a guard for the University of New Orleans, stated he intentionally missed shots and cited financial pressures from having a child as his motivation.
- He confessed to misleading NCAA investigators initially, denying his involvement despite knowing about the scheme.
- Hunter and two New Orleans teammates are among six players whose NCAA eligibility was revoked following an investigation into sports-betting operations.
- The Committee on Infractions determined players manipulated their performances or provided information to facilitate betting during the 2024-25 regular season.