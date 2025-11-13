Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Conor Benn claims Chris Eubank Jr is ‘done’ as he eyes revenge

Conor Benn expects Chris Eubank Jr to retire after their rematch (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Conor Benn expects Chris Eubank Jr to retire after their rematch (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Conor Benn has dismissed the prospect of a trilogy fight with Chris Eubank Jr, claiming his rival is “done”, and predicting his retirement after their upcoming bout this Saturday.
  • The highly anticipated clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium represents the fourth chapter in the storied family rivalry between the sons of Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr.
  • Benn, known as ‘The Destroyer’, is resolute in his quest for redemption following his defeat to Eubank Jr in April.
  • He expressed a desire to conclude this chapter of his career and return to his primary goal of becoming a world champion at welterweight.
  • Benn plans a summer fight at 147lbs, aiming for two fights at that weight before challenging for the WBC welterweight title, currently held by Mario Barrios.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in