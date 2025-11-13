Conor Benn claims Chris Eubank Jr is ‘done’ as he eyes revenge
- Conor Benn has dismissed the prospect of a trilogy fight with Chris Eubank Jr, claiming his rival is “done”, and predicting his retirement after their upcoming bout this Saturday.
- The highly anticipated clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium represents the fourth chapter in the storied family rivalry between the sons of Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr.
- Benn, known as ‘The Destroyer’, is resolute in his quest for redemption following his defeat to Eubank Jr in April.
- He expressed a desire to conclude this chapter of his career and return to his primary goal of becoming a world champion at welterweight.
- Benn plans a summer fight at 147lbs, aiming for two fights at that weight before challenging for the WBC welterweight title, currently held by Mario Barrios.