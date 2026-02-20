Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Conor Benn makes shock career move in bid for more ‘legacy fights’

Conor Benn says Chris Eubank Jr win 'on par with world title'
  • Boxer Conor Benn has unexpectedly left Eddie Hearn's Matchroom promotional company to join Zuffa Boxing, led by UFC president Dana White.
  • Benn's departure follows a three-year period where he was unable to compete in Britain due to a drug-test controversy, during which Matchroom supported him.
  • The switch comes shortly after White launched a strong verbal attack on Hearn, accusing him of lacking vision in the boxing world.
  • Hearn retaliated, suggesting White is an employee of Saudi official Turki Alalshikh, who co-owns Zuffa Boxing, and criticised Zuffa's "mediocre fights".
  • Benn expressed gratitude to Matchroom but stated Zuffa Boxing offered an unmissable opportunity for "legacy fights" and ambitious plans.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in