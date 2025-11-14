Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Conor Benn will make a striking entrance at Chris Eubank Jr revenge fight

Conor Benn has launched a limited edition boxing kit for his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr (Everlast/Palm Angels/PA)
  • Conor Benn has unveiled a bespoke, luxury fight kit for his highly anticipated rematch against Chris Eubank Jr at Wembley on Saturday as he seeks revenge after losing their first fight in April.
  • The unique ensemble was designed in collaboration with Bespoke Boxing, heritage sports brand Everlast, and luxury fashion house Palm Angels.
  • Crafted from printed paillettes, the kit features a deep royal blue and pure white palette, directly honouring the colours worn by his father, Nigel Benn, during his 1990s clashes with Chris Eubank Sr.
  • Benn stated the kit is a personal “nod to my dad’s second fight with Eubank Sr”, emphasising the importance of presentation and meticulous detail in his identity and performance.
  • A limited-edition capsule collection, including T-shirts, a hoodie, and boxing gloves echoing the fight-night design, will be available from 14 November.
