Conor Benn tells US superstar ‘let’s do it next’ after winning Chris Eubank Jr rematch

Conor Benn says Chris Eubank Jr win 'on par with world title'
  • Conor Benn is planning his next boxing move after recently defeating Chris Eubank Jr in their rematch, avenging his first professional loss.
  • Benn revealed he directly messaged world champion Shakur Stevenson about a potential fight and told him “let’s do it next”, suggesting it could take place in April after Stevenson's rumoured bout with Teofimo Lopez.
  • US superstar Stevenson, currently the WBC lightweight champion, is considering moving up in weight, which would align with Benn's desire to drop back to his preferred welterweight division.
  • Benn has also expressed interest in fighting other prominent American boxers, including Ryan Garcia, who recently moved up to welterweight.
  • He was ringside to watch Devin Haney win his first welterweight world title on Saturday but criticised Haney's performance, stating he was “scared of his own shadow”.
