Conor Benn tells US superstar ‘let’s do it next’ after winning Chris Eubank Jr rematch
- Conor Benn is planning his next boxing move after recently defeating Chris Eubank Jr in their rematch, avenging his first professional loss.
- Benn revealed he directly messaged world champion Shakur Stevenson about a potential fight and told him “let’s do it next”, suggesting it could take place in April after Stevenson's rumoured bout with Teofimo Lopez.
- US superstar Stevenson, currently the WBC lightweight champion, is considering moving up in weight, which would align with Benn's desire to drop back to his preferred welterweight division.
- Benn has also expressed interest in fighting other prominent American boxers, including Ryan Garcia, who recently moved up to welterweight.
- He was ringside to watch Devin Haney win his first welterweight world title on Saturday but criticised Haney's performance, stating he was “scared of his own shadow”.