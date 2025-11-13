Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Conor Benn explains how ‘a lot of therapy’ helped him overcome mental struggles

Conor Benn feels therapy has helped him after previously being fuelled by anger (Nick Potts/PA)
Conor Benn feels therapy has helped him after previously being fuelled by anger (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Conor Benn revealed therapy has transformed his mindset ahead of his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr, admitting he previously harboured "hatred" and "bitterness" due to a failed drug test.
  • Benn, appearing composed at an open workout with his father Nigel, stated he was a "broken man" but found peace in boxing, no longer feeling the anger that once fuelled him.
  • The first encounter, won by Eubank Jr via unanimous decision, was preceded by animosity that "spilled over" from the drug test controversy.
  • In contrast, Chris Eubank Jr declined interviews and snubbed a photo request at Wednesday’s open workout.
  • The contrasting approaches of Benn and Eubank Jr set the stage for their upcoming rematch.
