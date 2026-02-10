Dana White rules out Conor McGregor facing Trump-supporting UFC star at White House
- UFC President Dana White has dismissed rumours of a fight between Conor McGregor and Colby Covington, a public supporter of Donald Trump, headlining the UFC event at the White House, calling the speculation "total BS".
- White confirmed that the fight card for the unprecedented event, scheduled for 14 June on the South Lawn, would be finalised by the end of the week following a matchmaking meeting.
- Trump, a friend of White, previously stated the event would feature "eight or nine championship fights", though TKO CEO Ari Emanuel now suggests "six to seven" bouts are more realistic.
- McGregor, a former dual-weight champion, has not competed since 2021 due to injury and has a history of legal issues and infrequent fights, while Covington's recent form has also declined.
- The event is anticipated to host 3,000-4,000 attendees and will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+, with additional viewing areas planned.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks