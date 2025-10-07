Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Conor McGregor hit with lengthy UFC ban – this is why

Cristiano Ronaldo's awkward reaction Conor McGregor
  • Conor McGregor has accepted an 18-month ban from the UFC for missing three drug tests in 2024.
  • The missed tests occurred on 13 June, 19 September, and 20 September, constituting a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.
  • The ban, announced on 7 October, is backdated to 20 September 2024 and will conclude on 20 March 2026.
  • Despite the suspension, McGregor could still potentially compete at the planned UFC event at the White House in June next year.
  • The UFC noted McGregor was recovering from an injury and not preparing for a fight at the time of the missed tests, and he cooperated with the investigation.
