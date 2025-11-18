Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Conor McGregor ‘100 per cent in’ to return on historic UFC White House card

Conor McGregor is eyeing a UFC comeback in 2026
Conor McGregor is eyeing a UFC comeback in 2026 (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, has confirmed that training has commenced for a potential UFC fight at the White House next June.
  • McGregor is currently serving an 18-month anti-doping ban, backdated to September 2024, but is anticipated to be eligible to fight again in March.
  • The fighter has not competed since July 2021, having suffered a broken leg and a subsequent broken toe in 2024.
  • Kavanagh stated that McGregor is “100 per cent in” on fighting at the White House and has tasked him with assembling a team of suitable training partners.
  • Michael Chandler is considered a likely opponent, as a fight between them was previously planned and Kavanagh believes the match-up makes sense.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in