Former cricketer charged after weapon found in stolen car

Recordo Gordon was arrested on Wednesday
Recordo Gordon was arrested on Wednesday (Getty)
  • West Midlands Police confirmed on Wednesday that former cricketer Recordo Gordon has been “charged with theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of an offensive weapon”.
  • A machete was found in the suspected stolen car and the 34-year-old Gordon was arrested.
  • Gordon, a Jamaican-born English cricketer, is due to appear in Birmingham Magistrates Court next month.
  • Gordon played county cricket for Warwickshire and represented Birmingham Bears in T20 matches before being released in 2016.
  • During his career, he played alongside some famous names, including Ashes-winning England duo Ian Bell and Jonathan Trott.

