Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tottenham captain hit with fresh ban – here’s why

Cristian Romero being shown a red card against Liverpool
Cristian Romero being shown a red card against Liverpool (REUTERS)
  • Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has received an additional one-match ban and a £50,000 fine from the Football Association.
  • The punishment is for his behaviour after being sent off during Tottenham's 2-1 home defeat to Liverpool on 20 December.
  • Romero admitted to a charge of "acting improperly by failing to leave the field of play promptly" following his dismissal.
  • This new suspension is in addition to the automatic one-match ban he already served for the red card.
  • The incident follows Romero's recent Instagram post where he apologised to fans for results but criticised the club's hierarchy, prompting a meeting with the manager and sporting director.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in