Tottenham captain hit with fresh ban – here’s why
- Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has received an additional one-match ban and a £50,000 fine from the Football Association.
- The punishment is for his behaviour after being sent off during Tottenham's 2-1 home defeat to Liverpool on 20 December.
- Romero admitted to a charge of "acting improperly by failing to leave the field of play promptly" following his dismissal.
- This new suspension is in addition to the automatic one-match ban he already served for the red card.
- The incident follows Romero's recent Instagram post where he apologised to fans for results but criticised the club's hierarchy, prompting a meeting with the manager and sporting director.