Why Tottenham captain has hit out publicly at his club again
- Tottenham captain Cristian Romero played against Manchester City despite being ill, later stating it was "disgraceful" the club only had "11 players available".
- Romero was substituted at half-time during the match, which ended in a 2-2 draw.
- He expressed his frustration on Instagram, thanking teammates and fans but criticising the club's limited squad depth.
- This is not the first time Romero has publicly voiced concerns, having previously criticised "other people" at the club for only appearing "when things are going well".
- He had also made comments about "obstacles" following the sacking of former manager Ange Postecoglou.
