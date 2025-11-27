Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo announces new investment in MMA venture with UFC champion

  • Cristiano Ronaldo has become a shareholder in the Madrid-based mixed martial arts promotion, WOW Fighting Championship (WOW FC).
  • The Portuguese football star announced his new role via a press release on Thursday, joining UFC champion Ilia Topuria in spearheading the venture.
  • Ronaldo, who previously played for Real Madrid, stated that MMA embodies values such as discipline, respect, and the pursuit of excellence.
  • Despite a previous public disagreement, Ronaldo and Topuria are now business partners, aiming to elevate the sport globally.
  • Separately, FIFA has suspended part of Ronaldo's recent ban, making him available to play for Portugal in next summer's World Cup.
