Cristiano Ronaldo hit with warning after ‘going on strike’

Video Player Placeholder
Cristiano Ronaldo warned Saudi Pro League and PIF officials he is prepared to leave
  • Cristiano Ronaldo was absent from Al-Nassr's recent Saudi Pro League match against Al-Riyadh, despite not being injured or suspended.
  • His absence was reportedly due to dissatisfaction with Al-Nassr's transfer activity, perceiving a lack of investment compared to rival clubs also owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).
  • Ronaldo has since returned to training after his ‘strike’, though his inclusion in the upcoming match against Al-Ittihad remains uncertain.
  • Saudi Pro League officials have issued a warning, stating that no individual, regardless of their significance, determines decisions beyond their own club.
  • Ronaldo, who signed a two-year contract extension last June, remains focused on reaching 1,000 career goals and has hinted at being open to playing outside Saudi Arabia in the future.
