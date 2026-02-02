Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘strike’: What to know as legend ‘takes aim at PIF’
- Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly went on strike, missing Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League match against Al-Riyadh.
- His absence is attributed to dissatisfaction with the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) management of the club, particularly regarding transfer activity.
- Ronaldo believes rival PIF-owned clubs, such as Al-Hilal, received preferential treatment in the winter transfer window, making significant signings while Al-Nassr made only one minor acquisition.
- Despite signing a lucrative two-year contract extension last June, the Portuguese captain's future at Al-Nassr is now uncertain due to this extraordinary row.
- Al-Nassr, currently second in the league, faces a crucial match against Al-Ittihad, another PIF-owned club, with Ronaldo's return uncertain.
