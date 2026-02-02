Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘strike’: What to know as legend ‘takes aim at PIF’

Ronaldo missed Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League match against Al-Riyadh
Ronaldo missed Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League match against Al-Riyadh (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
  • Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly went on strike, missing Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League match against Al-Riyadh.
  • His absence is attributed to dissatisfaction with the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) management of the club, particularly regarding transfer activity.
  • Ronaldo believes rival PIF-owned clubs, such as Al-Hilal, received preferential treatment in the winter transfer window, making significant signings while Al-Nassr made only one minor acquisition.
  • Despite signing a lucrative two-year contract extension last June, the Portuguese captain's future at Al-Nassr is now uncertain due to this extraordinary row.
  • Al-Nassr, currently second in the league, faces a crucial match against Al-Ittihad, another PIF-owned club, with Ronaldo's return uncertain.
