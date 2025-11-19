Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo attends Trump’s dinner for Saudi crown prince

  • Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a dinner in the East Room of the White House Tuesday.
  • Trump said that his youngest son, Barron Trump, is a “big fan” of Ronaldo and had the opportunity to meet him, which Trump joked earned him more respect from his son.
  • Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi club al-Nassr, acts as a sporting ambassador for Saudi Arabia and has referred to bin Salman as his “boss.”
  • This visit marks Ronaldo's first to the U.S. since 2014, following sexual assault allegations made against him in 2009, which he has always denied.
  • Ronaldo met with Trump after recently praising him as “one of the guys who can help to change the world” and expressing a wish to meet him.

