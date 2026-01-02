Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Crystal Palace complete signing of Tottenham Hotspur Europa League winner

Brennan Johnson finished as Spurs’ top scorer last season but has fallen out of favour under Thomas Frank (John Walton/PA)
Brennan Johnson finished as Spurs’ top scorer last season but has fallen out of favour under Thomas Frank (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Brennan Johnson has completed a £35million transfer from Tottenham to Crystal Palace.
  • The 24-year-old Wales international signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Selhurst Park.
  • Johnson, who was Tottenham's top scorer last season, expressed his excitement about joining the club.
  • Palace manager Oliver Glasner welcomed the early signing, noting Johnson's pace and goalscoring ability as a valuable addition.
  • The transfer is expected to significantly boost Palace's attacking options, particularly given their busy season and current squad challenges.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in