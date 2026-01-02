Crystal Palace complete signing of Tottenham Hotspur Europa League winner
- Brennan Johnson has completed a £35million transfer from Tottenham to Crystal Palace.
- The 24-year-old Wales international signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Selhurst Park.
- Johnson, who was Tottenham's top scorer last season, expressed his excitement about joining the club.
- Palace manager Oliver Glasner welcomed the early signing, noting Johnson's pace and goalscoring ability as a valuable addition.
- The transfer is expected to significantly boost Palace's attacking options, particularly given their busy season and current squad challenges.