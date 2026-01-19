Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The tiny island nation set to play Scotland ahead of 2026 World Cup

Scotland will play Curacao in a friendly ahead of the World Cup (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland will play Curacao in a friendly ahead of the World Cup (Andrew Milligan/PA)
  • Scotland will play two home friendly matches at Barclays Hampden as part of their preparations for this summer's World Cup.
  • The national team will host Japan on Saturday, 28 March, marking their return to the stadium for the first time since qualifying for the World Cup.
  • They will then face Curacao, a tiny island nation of less than 157,000 people, managed by former Rangers boss Dick Advocaat, on Saturday, 30 May, before heading to the United States.
  • Manager Steve Clarke expressed delight with the fixtures, noting Japan's high FIFA ranking and Curacao's relevance for understanding CONCACAF opponents like Haiti in their World Cup group.
  • These matches will serve as crucial warm-ups for Scotland's first World Cup appearance since the 1998 tournament.
