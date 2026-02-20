Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Team GB guaranteed a medal in men’s curling after winning thrilling semi-final

Bruce Mouat celebrates as Team GB makes the final (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Bruce Mouat celebrates as Team GB makes the final (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Bruce Mouat's Great Britain curling team has reached the Olympic final, guaranteeing at least a silver medal, matching their achievement from Beijing 2022.
  • The world champions secured their place in the final after a dramatic turnaround, having initially struggled in the group stage with four defeats from five matches.
  • They advanced to the semi-finals after top seeds Switzerland beat Italy, and then proceeded to defeat Switzerland in a tense and thrilling semi-final match.
  • The team, comprising Mouat, Grant Hardie, Hammy McMillan, and Bobby Lammie, will now face Canada in the gold medal match on Saturday evening.
  • Great Britain is aiming to win their first men's curling Olympic gold medal since 1924, building on their dominance at world and European levels since their last Olympic silver.
