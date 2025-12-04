Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NFL stadium rebrand for World Cup outrages locals: ‘Kiss my grits!’

The NFL shield is displayed at midfield during the Super Bowl 59 NFL football game, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans
The NFL shield is displayed at midfield during the Super Bowl 59 NFL football game, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans (Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • Residents of Arlington, Texas, are outraged that their local stadium will be renamed "Dallas Stadium" for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
  • The AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys, is located in Arlington, approximately 20 miles outside Dallas.
  • The name change is a result of FIFA rules which prevent stadiums from being named after corporate sponsors during the global tournament.
  • “It’s NOT IN Dallas, it's not even in Dallas County!!! KISS MY GRITS. That’s Arlington, Texas, in Tarrant County, Texas,” one angry resident wrote online while another added, “As an Arlington native, I am pissed. It's in Tarrant County. It's nowhere NEAR Dallas County.”
  • Fourteen of the 16 host stadiums across North America will adopt more generic, city-based names for the duration of the World Cup.
