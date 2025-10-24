Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UFC chief hits out at ‘insane’ Tom Aspinall declaration

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane face off ahead of UFC 321 title fight
  • UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall declared he would vacate his title rather than fight his friend and training partner, Ante Delija.
  • Aspinall stated that having already achieved his dream of winning a title, he prioritises friendship over competing against Delija for money or further accolades.
  • UFC President Dana White strongly criticised Aspinall's position, calling the idea of vacating a title due to friendship "absolutely insane".
  • White argued that friends and relatives have historically competed against each other, and competition should determine the best fighter regardless of personal relationships.
  • Aspinall is scheduled to defend his undisputed heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi.
