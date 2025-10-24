UFC chief hits out at ‘insane’ Tom Aspinall declaration
- UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall declared he would vacate his title rather than fight his friend and training partner, Ante Delija.
- Aspinall stated that having already achieved his dream of winning a title, he prioritises friendship over competing against Delija for money or further accolades.
- UFC President Dana White strongly criticised Aspinall's position, calling the idea of vacating a title due to friendship "absolutely insane".
- White argued that friends and relatives have historically competed against each other, and competition should determine the best fighter regardless of personal relationships.
- Aspinall is scheduled to defend his undisputed heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi.