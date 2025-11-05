Dana White reveals potential UFC betting scandal is being investigated by FBI
- UFC president Dana White confirmed the FBI is investigating a potential betting scandal within the mixed martial arts promotion.
- The inquiry began after fighter Isaac Dulgarian's first-round loss to Yadier del Valle, where betting odds shifted significantly just before the bout.
- Dulgarian, initially a strong favourite, tapped out after a rear naked choke; he was subsequently released by the UFC following the incident.
- White revealed that the UFC's bet-monitoring company, IC360, flagged unusual betting activity, prompting the organisation to contact the FBI immediately after the fight.
- The UFC president emphasised the promotion's commitment to betting integrity, vowing severe consequences for anyone involved in fight-fixing.