Dana White reveals potential UFC betting scandal is being investigated by FBI

Dana White confirmed the FBI is investigating a potential UFC betting scandal (Getty Images)
Dana White confirmed the FBI is investigating a potential UFC betting scandal (Getty Images)
  • UFC president Dana White confirmed the FBI is investigating a potential betting scandal within the mixed martial arts promotion.
  • The inquiry began after fighter Isaac Dulgarian's first-round loss to Yadier del Valle, where betting odds shifted significantly just before the bout.
  • Dulgarian, initially a strong favourite, tapped out after a rear naked choke; he was subsequently released by the UFC following the incident.
  • White revealed that the UFC's bet-monitoring company, IC360, flagged unusual betting activity, prompting the organisation to contact the FBI immediately after the fight.
  • The UFC president emphasised the promotion's commitment to betting integrity, vowing severe consequences for anyone involved in fight-fixing.
