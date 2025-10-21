Tributes flow for chess grandmaster after unexpected death
- American chess grandmaster and commentator Daniel Naroditsky died on Monday at the age of 29.
- His unexpected passing was announced by the Charlotte Chess Club and his family, who requested privacy, with the cause of death not immediately disclosed.
- Naroditsky was a child prodigy, becoming a World Chess Champion at 18 and a grandmaster in 2013, and recently won the US National Blitz Championship.
- He was also a popular online educator, streamer, and author, known for his humorous personality and engaging style.
- Tributes from fellow grandmasters and the wider chess community praised his talent, passion for the game, and his significant contributions as an educator.