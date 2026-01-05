Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Darren Fletcher’s Man Utd history explained as legend prepares for manager role

Amorim launches explosive rant against Man Utd board ahead of sacking
  • Manchester United have sacked head coach Ruben Amorim after a turbulent 14 months at the club.
  • Amorim, who was appointed in November 2024, was relieved of his duties following an incendiary rant that revealed cracks in his relationship with the club’s hierarchy.
  • Club legend Darren Fletcher, currently the under-18s head coach, has been appointed as interim manager.
  • Fletcher will take charge for United’s upcoming match against Burnley on Wednesday.
  • The Scot, who also played for West Brom and Stoke City, spent over 20 years at United as a player, winning multiple titles, and has held various coaching and technical director roles at the club.
In full

