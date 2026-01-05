Darren Fletcher’s Man Utd history explained as legend prepares for manager role
- Manchester United have sacked head coach Ruben Amorim after a turbulent 14 months at the club.
- Amorim, who was appointed in November 2024, was relieved of his duties following an incendiary rant that revealed cracks in his relationship with the club’s hierarchy.
- Club legend Darren Fletcher, currently the under-18s head coach, has been appointed as interim manager.
- Fletcher will take charge for United’s upcoming match against Burnley on Wednesday.
- The Scot, who also played for West Brom and Stoke City, spent over 20 years at United as a player, winning multiple titles, and has held various coaching and technical director roles at the club.