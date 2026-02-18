‘The Secret Footballer’ is finally revealed
- Former Premier League striker Dave Kitson has revealed himself as 'The Secret Footballer', an anonymous author who penned five books and a weekly newspaper column during the 2010s.
- Kitson used the pseudonym to offer candid insights into the inner workings of professional football and to express his frustrations, initially as an outlet for his own mental health.
- He stated that maintaining anonymity while having a high-profile career caused immense personal pressure and anxiety, fearing he would be sacked if his identity was revealed.
- Kitson believes his work “changed football in this country” and led to overhauls at the highest levels, particularly regarding mental health awareness.
- The project “stopped being fun” after he wrote a column on mental health, predicting a suicide epidemic, and the very next day, former footballer Gary Speed was found dead.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks