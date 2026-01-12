Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man who injured Aberdeen football star when he threw seat at him jailed

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie was injured in the incident (PA)
Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie was injured in the incident (PA) (PA Wire)
  • David Gowans, 32, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for throwing a seat that severely injured Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie during a Scottish Premiership match.
  • The incident took place on 17 May at Tannadice, where Gowans, an Aberdeen supporter, launched the projectile, striking MacKenzie and causing a deep 2-inch laceration and a 5cm abrasion, leaving him permanently disfigured.
  • Gowans, who admitted culpable and reckless conduct, was also handed a 10-year football banning order by Dundee Sheriff Court and a lifetime ban by Aberdeen Football Club.
  • Sheriff Alastair Carmichael condemned Gowans' actions as “selfish, stupid, dangerous and utterly irresponsible,” emphasising the gravity of the crime and the need for public disapproval and deterrence.
  • Gowans' lawyer stated his client was inebriated at the time while expressing extreme embarrassment over the “disastrous mistake.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in