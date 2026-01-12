Man who injured Aberdeen football star when he threw seat at him jailed
- David Gowans, 32, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for throwing a seat that severely injured Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie during a Scottish Premiership match.
- The incident took place on 17 May at Tannadice, where Gowans, an Aberdeen supporter, launched the projectile, striking MacKenzie and causing a deep 2-inch laceration and a 5cm abrasion, leaving him permanently disfigured.
- Gowans, who admitted culpable and reckless conduct, was also handed a 10-year football banning order by Dundee Sheriff Court and a lifetime ban by Aberdeen Football Club.
- Sheriff Alastair Carmichael condemned Gowans' actions as “selfish, stupid, dangerous and utterly irresponsible,” emphasising the gravity of the crime and the need for public disapproval and deterrence.
- Gowans' lawyer stated his client was inebriated at the time while expressing extreme embarrassment over the “disastrous mistake.”