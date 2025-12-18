Who is David Munyua? Full-time vet makes World Darts Championship history
- David Munyua made his World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on Thursday.
- He made history as he became the first Kenyan player ever to compete in the tournament.
- Munyua, 30, is a full-time vet who revealed that he had never been outside of Africa prior to this year’s tournament.
- Munyua faced former World Grand Prix winner Mike De Decker from Belgium in the opening round.
- Munyua lost the first two sets but produced a spectacular comeback to secure a 3-2 victory, much to the delight of the Ally Pally crowd.