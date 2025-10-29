Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Maresca laments striker’s red card as Chelsea’s ill-discipline continues

Liam Delap was shown red late on for a second bookable offence
Liam Delap was shown red late on for a second bookable offence (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
  • Chelsea striker Liam Delap was sent off during his return from injury in a 4-3 victory against Wolves at Molineux.
  • Delap received two yellow cards in quick succession for fouls, leading to his dismissal in the second half.
  • Manager Enzo Maresca criticised Delap's actions, calling the fouls "stupid" and the red card "embarrassing."
  • The sending off means Delap will face a one-match suspension, missing Chelsea's upcoming Premier League match against Tottenham.
  • This incident continues a trend of ill-discipline for Chelsea this season, with several other players and the manager also receiving bans.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in