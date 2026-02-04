Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wilder accuses Fury of cheating before storming out of interview

Tyson Fury responds to Deontay Wilder blaming defeat on his outfit
  • Deontay Wilder abruptly ended an interview on Wednesday after being questioned about his rival, Tyson Fury.
  • The incident occurred ahead of a press conference for Wilder's upcoming heavyweight bout against Derek Chisora.
  • Wilder is scheduled to fight Chisora at London's O2 Arena on 4 April, in what is expected to be Chisora's final professional fight.
  • During the interview with TalkSport host Simon Jordan, Wilder reiterated accusations that Fury cheated during their past fights.
  • Wilder became agitated when Jordan pressed him on these claims, stating he did not want to discuss Fury and eventually walking out.
