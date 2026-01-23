Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder set for heavyweight showdown in London

Derek Chisora is expected to fight Deontay Wilder in London
Derek Chisora is expected to fight Deontay Wilder in London (Getty Images)
  • Derek Chisora is reportedly scheduled to have his 50th and final professional fight against knockout artist Deontay Wilder.
  • The heavyweight contest is expected to take place in London on 4 April, following the collapse of Wilder's potential fight with Oleksandr Usyk.
  • Brothers Kalle and Nisse Sauerland, who operate Wasserman Boxing, are understood to be handling the promotional duties for the event.
  • Harlem Eubank, cousin of Chris Eubank Jr, is a potential fighter for the undercard, with Sky Sports Box Office reportedly set to broadcast the fight live.
  • Chisora, 42, last fought in February 2025, while 40-year-old Wilder secured a win last June after a mixed run of results.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in