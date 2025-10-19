Yorkshire cricket family turns out in force for Dickie Bird’s funeral
- The funeral of legendary cricket umpire Dickie Bird, who died in September at the age of 92, took place at St Mary's Church in his hometown of Barnsley.
- Sir Geoffrey Boycott delivered a touching eulogy, praising Bird as “the best umpire in the world” and sharing anecdotes from their nearly 70-year friendship.
- The service saw a strong turnout from the Yorkshire cricket family, including former England captain Michael Vaughan and Yorkshire chair Colin Graves, who also paid tribute.
- Bird's coffin was adorned with his trademark white flat cap and a floral cricketing tribute, entering to Edward Elgar's music and leaving to Frank Sinatra's 'My Way'.
- Donations from the funeral will be shared between the Dickie Bird Foundation, the HOPE South Yorkshire charity, and the special baby care unit at Barnsley Hospital.