Aston Villa star left bleeding after being struck by object from crowd
- Aston Villa's Europa League game against Young Boys at Villa Park on Thursday was temporarily paused due to violence in the away end.
- Villa striker Donyell Malen was struck on the head by a plastic cup thrown from the visiting section while celebrating his 27th-minute goal.
- The Dutchman suffered a cut but did not receive medical treatment.
- Objects were again thrown at Malen after his second goal in the 42nd minute, leading play to be paused for five and a half minutes. A number of seats in the away end were also ripped out and thrown towards the pitch. Young Boys captain Loris Benito then went to speak with the Young Boys fans in an attempt to diffuse the situation.
- Aston Villa went on to win the game 2-1, a result which put them second in the Europa League table ahead of the evening’s remaining fixtures.