Police officers placed on leave after former NFL star ‘dies in custody’
- Former NFL star Doug Martin, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders, has died at the age of 36.
- His family confirmed his passing on Saturday morning, saying that the cause of death is currently unconfirmed.
- Reports suggest Martin died after suffering a medical emergency while in police custody in Oakland, California.
- Oakland Police Department confirmed an individual became unresponsive after a struggle during an arrest for a suspected break-in and later died in hospital.
- Multiple agencies are investigating the incident, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave as is standard practice.