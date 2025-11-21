Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake disrupts play in Test match between Bangladesh and Ireland

A Test match between Bangladesh and Ireland was disrupted by an earthquake on Friday
A Test match between Bangladesh and Ireland was disrupted by an earthquake on Friday (AFP via Getty Images)
  • An earthquake, reportedly measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, shook the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka while Bangladesh and Ireland were playing a Test match on Friday.
  • It was the third day of the second Test and play had to be halted for a few minutes.
  • Once it was deemed safe for play to resume, Ireland were bowled out for 265 as they narrowly missed the follow-on target.
  • However, Bangladesh opted to bat again and built up an imposing lead of 367 runs by the end of the day’s play.
  • Bangladesh are aiming to seal a 2-0 series win after winning the first Test last week.

