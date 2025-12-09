Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua will ‘do a job for boxing’ by ‘ironing out’ Jake Paul
- Anthony Joshua is set to face Jake Paul in a professional heavyweight boxing contest on 19 December.
- Despite the official confirmation, many fans have expressed scepticism regarding the legitimacy of the match, questioning if it is rigged or an exhibition.
- The fight is confirmed as a professional, officially-sanctioned bout, allowing knockouts, using standard 10oz gloves, and scheduled for eight three-minute rounds.
- Jake Paul's business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, has threatened legal action against claims of rigged fights, while Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, strongly denied any script, telling The Stomping Ground that Joshua is aiming for an early knockout.
- Hearn added that Joshua is taking the fight “seriously” and plans to “do a job for boxing” by “ironing out” YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul.