Eddie Hearn gives major update on potential Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul showdown

Eddie Hearn has said Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul will be a ‘real fight’ if it happens (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Eddie Hearn has said Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul will be a ‘real fight’ if it happens (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Eddie Hearn confirmed that a potential boxing match between Anthony Joshua and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul would be a "real fight" under Queensberry rules, not an exhibition.
  • Reports suggest Joshua, who has not fought for 14 months, is close to finalising a deal to face Paul in Miami this December.
  • The proposed bout has drawn criticism, with many believing the challenge is beneath Joshua's standard and raising concerns for Paul's safety.
  • Hearn acknowledged that while the fight is not yet confirmed, an approach has been made by Most Valuable Promotions, highlighting the significant financial incentive.
  • He added that it was always the intention for Joshua to return to the ring before the end of the year, with this opportunity presenting a substantial financial gain.
