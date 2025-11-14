Eddie Hearn gives major update on potential Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul showdown
- Eddie Hearn confirmed that a potential boxing match between Anthony Joshua and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul would be a "real fight" under Queensberry rules, not an exhibition.
- Reports suggest Joshua, who has not fought for 14 months, is close to finalising a deal to face Paul in Miami this December.
- The proposed bout has drawn criticism, with many believing the challenge is beneath Joshua's standard and raising concerns for Paul's safety.
- Hearn acknowledged that while the fight is not yet confirmed, an approach has been made by Most Valuable Promotions, highlighting the significant financial incentive.
- He added that it was always the intention for Joshua to return to the ring before the end of the year, with this opportunity presenting a substantial financial gain.