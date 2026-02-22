Eileen Gu suffers heartbreaking loss shortly after winning Olympic gold
- Olympic champion Eileen Gu won half-pipe gold at the Milano-Cortina Games.
- She revealed that she found out that her maternal grandmother, Feng Guozhen, passed away shortly after her victory.
- Gu paid an emotional tribute to her grandmother, who helped raise her in San Francisco alongside her mother, describing her as a strong fighter who “commanded life”.
- The athlete had promised her ailing grandmother that she would be brave, a promise she felt she upheld by taking risks in her competitions.
- With this gold, Gu, who represents China, cemented her status as the most decorated freeskier of all time.
