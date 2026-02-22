Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Eileen Gu suffers heartbreaking loss shortly after winning Olympic gold

China's Eileen Gu hugs her mother, Yan Gu, during the women's freestyle skiing half-pipe final
China's Eileen Gu hugs her mother, Yan Gu, during the women's freestyle skiing half-pipe final (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Olympic champion Eileen Gu won half-pipe gold at the Milano-Cortina Games.
  • She revealed that she found out that her maternal grandmother, Feng Guozhen, passed away shortly after her victory.
  • Gu paid an emotional tribute to her grandmother, who helped raise her in San Francisco alongside her mother, describing her as a strong fighter who “commanded life”.
  • The athlete had promised her ailing grandmother that she would be brave, a promise she felt she upheld by taking risks in her competitions.
  • With this gold, Gu, who represents China, cemented her status as the most decorated freeskier of all time.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in